Fans React To Hrithik Roshan's Son Hrehaan's Birthday Post By Sussanne Khan: "Hollywood <i>Mein</i> Try <i>Karna Chahiye</i>"

Considering Hrithik Roshan has owned the title of a Greek God for himself, it goes without saying that fans would see some similarities with his sons as well.

Sussanne Khan took to social media earlier today, to share some pictures of family time, as Hrithik and her son Hrehaan Roshan turned 19. The Instagram carousel was a heartfelt birthday post, as Sussanne Khan penned down a sweet message.

She wrote, "Happppy Happppiestttttt birthday my Raystar... the minute you came into my life you empowered me to be my strongest self. You are my WORLD... your soul, your heart, your mind... is the most resilient strong soul and your journey towards all that you do will light up everything and everyone around you. That is your superpower...I love you my SonShine... you are the Best friend that I have.. my truth mirror. I am so proud to be your mama. Love you beyond words and expression. #19thyearcelebration."

Fans were quick to react to the lovely pictures, as one fan wrote, "Isko Hollywood mein try karna chahiye. (He should try Hollywood)", someone else mentioned, "When the BRAND is in your blood... next HR in the building."

Another internet user mentioned, "What handsome kids! Looks just like their beautiful parents", while another fan remarked, " Happy birthday, future star."



Hrehaan's younger brother Hridaan Roshan also resembles their mother, Sussanne, clearly good looks run in the family.