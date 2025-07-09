An Emotional Hrithik Roshan Wraps Up <i>War 2</i> Shoot, Kiara Advani Reacts

War 2 is the sequel to the 2019 film War which was directed by Siddharth Anand. The sequel has Kiara Advani, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.

The film wrapped up its shoot yesterday. Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR took to social media to share their joy. Kiara Advani too shared a few words.

What's Happening

Hrithik Roshan took to X and shared a picture of the cast and crew celebrating the film wrapping up its final schedule.

The picture featured director Ayan Mukerji with Hrithik Roshan and choreographer Bosco cutting a cake.

Hrithik's caption read, "Feeling a mixed bag of emotions as the cameras stopped rolling for #War2. 149 days of relentless chase, action, dance, blood, sweat, injuries... and it was all WORTH IT!"

Speaking about Kiara Advani, he wrote, "@advani_kiara I'm so excited for the world to witness the lethal side of you, you've been spectacular to share screen with. I cannot wait for you all to witness the incredible cinematic vision of Adi & Ayan!! To the entire cast & crew of War 2, Thank you for sharing your brilliance and giving it your all every single day."

He concluded, "@tarak9999 sir it has been an honour to work alongside you and create something so special together. Lastly, it's always bitter-sweet to call it a wrap for Kabir, it will take a couple of days to feel like myself again. Now onto the journey of presenting our film to you all on August 14th, 2025."

Kiara Advani responded to Hrithik Roshan's kind words, as she wrote, "The excitement is mutual, @iHrithik ! Sharing the screen with you has been an unforgettable experience. Can't wait for the world to witness what Adi sir, Ayan, @tarak9999 and our incredible team have brought to life."

Jr NTR also shared his thoughts, "And It's a wrap for #War2! So much to take back from this one...It's always a blast being on set with @iHrithik Sir. His energy is something I have always admired. There is so much I have learned from him on this journey of War 2."

He added, "Ayan has been amazing. He has truly set the stage for a big surprise package for the audience.A big thanks to the entire @yrf team and all our crew for the love and effort. Can't wait for all of you to experience this high on August 14th!"

In A Nutshell

War 2 will release in theatres on August 14, 2025. The lead cast featuring Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani took to social media to express their gratitude to the cast and crew of the film after they wrapped up their final shoot.