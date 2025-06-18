Zayed Khan Recalls Being A Loyal Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Fan: "She Was Such A Professional And Beautiful Lady"

Actor Zayed Khan, who worked with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the 2005 film Shabd, in a recent conversation with TV host and podcaster Siddharth Kannan spoke about being a fan of the Bollywood superstar right from her Miss World days.

From having Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's picture in his locker room to working with her in the movie, the Main Hoon Na actor walked down the memory lane in the interview.

Zayed Khan got candid about working with his co-star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Shabd.

The actor told Siddharth Kannan, "Ash was such a professional and beautiful lady. I was a fan of Ash when she became Miss World. I used to have a picture of her in my locker room. I used to think, 'This is a really gorgeous woman'. So, I heard the script and they said that Ash is in the film. I was like, 'Woah, where do I sign?' I had a beautiful experience working with her. She is such a wonderful co-star because she really knows how to play with you."

Zayed Khan added, "Sometimes you just see actors take so much time and then come, and there'll be drama. The actual work suffers while everything else is taken care of. With Ash, I thought it would be so difficult to get over my fan moment, but she just came in and said, 'Hi, do you want to do rehearsals together?' I was like, 'This is too cool'. God bless her."

In the interview, Zayed Khan also weighed in on the lukewarm response at the box office to a psychological drama film like Shabd at the time. He said, when people rewatch it today, they exclaim, "Oh god, that's scary!"

Shabd was directed by Leena Yadav and produced by Pritish Nandy Communications.

The 2005 film revolves around Shaukat Vashisht (Sanjay Dutt), a reclusive, award-winning writer who is combating a phase of creative block. He uses his wife, lecturer Antara (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) as a source of inspiration for his new novel by asking her to get close to a fellow teacher, a younger man named Yash (Zayed Khan). Things go awry when a fictional plot for the book takes a murkier turn in reality.

