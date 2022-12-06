Hrithik Roshan Spotted With Girlfriend Saba; Sussanne Khan With Boyfriend Arslan

Sussanne Khan with Arslan Goni (L), Hrithik Roshan with Saba Azad (R).

Hrithik Roshan managed to scoop some time out of his busy schedule and spent quality time with girlfriend and actor-musician Saba Azad on Monday. The couple were pictured walking hand-in-hand at Bandra. Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad reportedly started dating in January this year. In another part of the city, we spotted Hrithik Roshan's ex-wife and interior decorator Sussanne Khan. Sussanne was pictured with her boyfriend and actor Arslan Goni in the Juhu on Monday evening. The couple posed together during their outing.

See photos of Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad here:

Hrithik Roshan pictured with Saba Azad.

Here are the pictures from Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni's day out:

Arslan Goni with Sussanne Khan.

Sussanne Khan and Saba Azad frequently feature in headlines for their social media exchanges. Other than that, Sussanne also attended Saba's gig in Mumbai earlier this year.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan got married in the year 2000 and they got divorced in 2014. They continue to co-parent sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan. Sussanne Khan is currently dating actor Arslan Goni. Meanwhile, Saba is frequently pictured at Hrithik Roshan's family get-togethers. Saba attended Hrithik's cousin Pashmina's birthday last month.

Sussanne Khan is an interior designer. She also runs an apparel brand called The Label Life, with Malaika Arora and Bipasha Basu. She also did the interiors for a restaurant in Goa, the launch of which was attended by ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend Saba Azad, among other friends, pictures from which went insanely viral on social media.