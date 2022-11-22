Hrithik Roshan Summed Up Girlfriend Saba Azad's Pics In A Single Word

Saba Azad shared this image. (courtesy: sabazad)

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been vocal about their relationship on social media. A case in point is Saba Azad's latest Instagram post in which she is seen in a black and white outfit. The pics, which Saba described as an “outtakes” from a fashion photoshoot, feature her looking stunning, as always. In the caption, Saba said, “You talking to me?” Hrithik Roshan could not help but compliment the photos. In the comments section, the doting boyfriend said, “Woah,” with a heart emoji. Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi wrote, “Fab,” with a red heart.

Recently, Hrithik Roshan also clarified rumours about the couple moving in together. Sharing a news report that claimed the same, Hrithik Roshan said, "There is no truth to this. As a public figure, I understand I'll be under the lens of curiosity, but it's best if we keep misinformation away, especially in our reportage, which is a responsible job." Read about it here.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad made their relationship red carpet official earlier this year, at Karan Johar's 50th birthday party. Since then, the two have been a constant on each other's social media timelines. On the occasion of her 37th birthday earlier this month, Saba Azad shared a post thanking Hrithik Roshan. Offering fans a sneak peek of her birthday celebration, Saba said, "For me, my birthday is a microcosm of what I would want my days on earth to be like - a good day is one in which I spend some time learning something new, in which I move my body, take time to nourish my mind, good food always features heavily on such a day and of course spend time with those I love. Thank you Ro for beautifully putting together my strange fruit of a plan."

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan will be seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone. Saba Azad was last seen in the web series Rocket Boys.