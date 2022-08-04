Hrithik Roshan Wants To Get Back To The 'Fighter' Mode As He Shares A Throwback Pic. Girlfriend Saba Azad Cheers For Him

Hrithik Roshan shared this picture. (courtesy: hrithikroshan)

Hrithik Roshan has treated his Insta family to a stunning picture of himself, and we can't take our eyes off. The actor, who is gearing up to shoot his upcoming film Fighter, shared a throwback picture from his fitness routine. In the image, he can be seen running shirtless with his trainer Kris Gethin. Sharing the post, he wrote, "Kris Gethin, are you ready ? Hehe I'm not. Got to get back #fighter mode #throwback" Soon after he shared the post, his girlfriend Saba Azad cheered for him in the comment section and wrote, "Yes you is you was born ready!! Go ninja!!". To this, the actor replied, "How about picnic," followed by a love-struck emoticon. Hrithik's trainer wrote, "I am! You soon will be". Choreographer Piyush Bhagat wrote, "If this is where the transformation begins, I can't imagine what the end result will be. #beast".

Hrithik Roshan will be starring in Siddharth Anand's Fighter with Deepika Padukone. It's India's first aerial action film and will mark Hrithik and Deepika's first film together. The movie, which also stars Anil Kapoor, is scheduled to release next year.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad recently returned from their Paris vacation. Saba shared a picture from their time at Ronnie Scott's Jazz Club and captioned it as, "Where the jazz cats at??"

In terms of work, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in War, co-starring Tiger Shroff. Next, he will be seen in Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan.