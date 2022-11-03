The Many Ways In Which Hrithik Roshan Made Girlfriend Saba Azad's Birthday Special

Saba Azad with Hrithik Roshan.(courtesy: sabazad)

Saba Azad, who celebrated her 37th birthday on November 1, shared an extensive post thanking boyfriend Hrithik Roshan. She shared a couple of pictures from her celebrations with the actor. Saba posted pictures of her and Hrithik working out, posing together, digging into a meal and cutting the birthday cake. Explaining how she usually spends her birthdays, Saba wrote: "I like my birthdays to be quiet. More often than not you'll find me doing seemingly mundane things on the day, I don't quite remember when I began doing this but now it seems like the norm. Don't get me wrong, I love me a good party, so long as I can get a day to do this first. For me my birthday is a microcosm of what I would want my days on earth to be like - a good day is one in which I spend some time learning something new, in which I move my body, take time to nourish my mind, good food always features heavily on such a day and of course spend time with those I love."

Thanking Hrithik Roshan, the singer-actor wrote: "Thank you Ro for beautifully putting together my strange fruit of a plan. And thank you all of you who reached out with love, kind words and flowers - my house looks like a garden in spring and my heart is full."

See the post shared by Saba Azad here:

The actors reportedly started dating earlier this year. Saba often accompanies Hrithik to his family functions. They also went to Paris and London on a holiday earlier this year. On her birthday this year, Hrithik wished Saba on her birthday with a super cute post. He wrote: "The rhythm of you, the voice of you, the grace of you, the heart of you.. and oh that insanely amazing mind of you.. melody in motion girl, that's what you are. Thank you for existing you quirky crazy nutty anomaly of a human being. Happy Birthday."

Saba Azad is a singer-musician. She has featured in films likeDil Kabaddi and the 2011 movie Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge. She was also a part of the Netflix anthology Feels Like Ishq. She was last seen in the web series Rocket Boys.

Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan. He will next be seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.