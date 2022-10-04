Hrithik Roshan's Plus One At Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal's Reception Was Girlfriend Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad pictured at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's reception.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal hosted a reception in Mumbai for their industry friends on Tuesday. However, Hrithik Roshan stole the show with his appearance as his plus one was girlfriend Saba Azad. The couple looked adorable together as they posed for the shutterbugs. Hrithik, as usual, looked dapper in a black ensemble, while Saba looked beautiful in a traditional green ensemble. She accessorised her outfit with statement jewellery and styled her hair into a neat bun. Check out the pictures below:



For the occasion, Richa Chadha opted for a multicoloured ensemble, while Ali Fazal looked handsome in an Indo-western outfit. Check out the pictures below:



Coming back to Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad, often the couple is spotted together in the city. Also, they never miss a chance to drop a mushy comment on each other's social media posts.

A few days ago, Hrithik Roshan dropped a monochrome picture of himself and wrote, "I was in a sunshine state of mind, but @avigowariker decided to shoot me grey". Soon after he shared the post, Saba dropped a comment, "you is cute :) ok bye"

Here have a look:



A few months ago, the couple jetted off to Paris to spend quality time together. Check out the pictures from their vacation album:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan was recently seen in Vikram Vedha, co-starring Saif Ali Khan. The movie received great reviews from the audience and critics. It is a remake of the Tamil film of the same name starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

Next, Hrithik Roshan will be seen alongside Deepika Padukone in Siddharth Anand's Fighter, which is scheduled to hit the theatres next year.