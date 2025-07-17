Richa Chadha Hits Back At Trolls Over "Natural Birth" In A Now-Deleted Comment: "My Vagina, My Baby"

Richa Chadha shared a collage of special moments to celebrate her daughter Zuneyra's first birthday on Wednesday (July 16). The reel encapsulates her journey from being pregnant to embracing motherhood. But the comments section of the post became a battleground as trolls attacked Richa over her "natural" birth remark. The Masaan actress hit back at them, emphasizing her freedom to choose words.

Richa Chadha wrote in the caption, "For bringing so much colour into all our lives! A year ago I gave birth to a healthy baby girl at Breach Candy Hospital. Labour lasted a few hours, delivery only about 20 minutes, natural birth! Life hasn't been the same since, particularly me... I feel rearranged from the insides out... my brain, my heart, my body, my soul. Zuneyra was born a year ago and so was I. Reborn as a mom. An entirely new being, than what existed before.

"A life and child with the man of your dreams... if this isn't a blessing I don't know what is."

While a major section of the Internet loved her post, a few took offence at the term "natural birth."

A social media user wrote, "Every birth is natural, thanks to Science nowadays they're being assisted to help the Mom and the kid."

To this, Richa replied, "If I said normal delivery, you'd have said the same thing."

When the user insisted on writing "vaginal delivery" instead of "natural delivery", Richa hit back, "But what if I don't wanna say vaginally delivery, it is my page and also my vagina and my baby. And feminism taught me to use words of my choosing. So."

Later, Richa deleted the entire comment thread on her post.

Earlier, Suniel Shetty faced flak from a certain section of the Internet for commenting on Athiya choosing natural delivery over C-section.

Suniel Shetty had told News 18, "In a world where everybody wants the comfort of having a caesarean baby, she chose not to do that and had a natural delivery. I remember how every nurse and paediatrician in the hospital said that it's unbelievable how she went through the whole process."

The 63-year-old, however, apologised to women who were hurt by his remarks. He said, "So, to all individuals who were offended-even if I did not make the mistake-I will sincerely apologise to all the ladies out there because I honestly appreciate and revere them. And not because someone took two phrases from my quote and exaggerated it."

