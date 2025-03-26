Ali Fazal To Back More Women-Led Stories After The Massive Success Of <i>Girls Will Be Girls</i>

Girls Will Be Girls, directed by Shuchi Talati, and backed by Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha has been winning several accolades. It has some commendable performances by the lead cast Preeti Panigrahi, Kani Kusruti, and Kesav Binoy Kiron, and had its premiere at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival.

Ali Fazal has been a steadfast advocate for diverse storytelling, and his commitment to support women-led narratives has been inspiring.

From his role as a producer in the internationally acclaimed Girls Will Be Girls to his involvement in the upcoming Rule Breakers, Ali is at the forefront of championing more women-led projects.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have also partnered up to make an impact through Undercurrent Lab, an initiative dedicated to training and empowering more women who want to make a mark in the world of cinema.

Speaking about his passion for these stories, Ali shared, "Storytelling has power, and for far too long, the narrative has been skewed in one direction. But the tide is turning, and I'm proud to be part of that shift. Girls Will Be Girls was just the beginning, and with Rule Breakers, we continue to push boundaries. These stories aren't just important, they are necessary. They challenge norms, break stereotypes, and offer a perspective that has been long overlooked in mainstream cinema."

He further added, "I will continue doing this for as long as I'm an actor on screen. It's not just about supporting women-led films; it's about ensuring that the industry, from writers to directors to technicians, becomes more inclusive. That's why Richa and I started Undercurrent Lab, to create real, tangible change. We want to give more women the tools, the resources, and the platform to tell their stories on their terms. Cinema is evolving, and I want to be on the right side of that change. The future belongs to diverse voices, and I'm here to champion them."

Rule Breakers had its US release on March 7, 2025, and with his continued work for his initiative Undercurrent Lab, Ali's mission is to empower women in cinema, far and beyond.