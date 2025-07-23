Richa Chadha's Initial Thoughts After Having A Daughter: "It's India, Felt Like I Had To Buy A Gun"

Richa Chadha, who recently celebrated her daughter Zuneyra's first birthday, shared what crossed her mind when she was pregnant with a child. The initial thoughts of having a daughter filled her mind with anxiety and scary ideas.

What's Happening

Richa Chadha, during a conversation with Lily Singh, opened up about her fear and anxieties.

"I was a little bit afraid. There's climate change, there's a genocide, there's so much rubbish going on in the world. Is having a child a good idea?" she questioned.

Richa also realized her priorities, torn between motherly instincts and living an independent life. She confessed, "My initial response was fear. I was like, oh my god, is my life over?"

She humorously admitted, "I was like, 'We live in India, I have to buy a gun'," reflecting her concern for her child's safety.

During the same interview, when she was asked her concerns as a parent, Richa said we need to focus on raising sons with values, rather than getting worried over daughters' security.

"Just focus on the sons. You have to focus on the sons. That's it. It's not the daughters doing it to other daughters. The son needs to have a strong bond with his father. The son needs to understand consent from the mother. The son needs to see that the father treats the mother and sister well. The sister has to be fed the same as the son and sent to school. Women are the backbone of our country. We can't be happy if 50% of the population is watching who is following them, stalking them," Richa said.

Richa shared a lovely post on her daughter's first birthday. Richa Chadha wrote in the caption, "For bringing so much colour into all our lives! A year ago I gave birth to a healthy baby girl at Breach Candy Hospital. Labour lasted a few hours, delivery only about 20 minutes, natural birth! Life hasn't been the same since, particularly me... I feel rearranged from the insides out... my brain, my heart, my body, my soul. Zuneyra was born a year ago and so was I. Reborn as a mom. An entirely new being, than what existed before.

"A life and child with the man of your dreams... if this isn't a blessing I don't know what is."

While a major section of the Internet loved her post, a few took offence at the term "natural birth."

The actress welcomed a daughter with Ali Fazal on July 16, 2024.