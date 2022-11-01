Hrithik Roshan's Birthday Post For Girlfriend Saba Azad: 'Thank You For Existing'

Saba Azad shared this image. (courtesy: sabazad)

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are one of the cutest couples in B-Town and Hrithik's latest post for Saba is proof. On Tuesday, Hrithik Roshan shared an adorable birthday post for his girlfriend Saba Azad, who is celebrating her 37th birthday today. Sharing a candid picture of Saba Azad posing with a mic, the actor wrote, "The rhythm of you, the voice of you, the grace of you, the heart of you... and oh that insanely amazing mind of you... melody in motion girl, that's what you are. Thank you for existing you quirky crazy nutty anomaly of a human being! Happy Birthday" with rainbow and heart emojis. The actor also mentioned today's date in his caption. In the picture, Saba can be seen wearing a casual outfit.

Hrithik Roshan's post for Saba caught the attention of his cousin Pashmina Roshan, who wrote, "Aww, Happy birthday Sabzi" tagging Saba Azad in the comment section.

Many of Hrithik's fans too poured love in the post's comment section by dropping hearts and fire emojis.

Check out the post here:

Hrithik and Saba have been dating for a while now. The couple often shares pictures of each other on their social media handles.

Check out a few more pictures of the couple here:

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are often pictured together on many occasions. On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Vikram Vedha, co-starring Saif Ali Khan. The actor will be next seen in Fighter, also starring Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.