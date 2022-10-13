Hrithik Roshan Shares Throwback Pic With Girlfriend Saba Azad From Their London Trip: 'Girl On A Bench,' He Writes

Hrithik Roshan shared this picture. (courtesy: hrithikroshan)

Hrithik Roshan has treated her Insta family to a new picture of him and his girlfriend, Saba Azad. The photo is from their London diaries in which Hrithik can be seen clicking a selfie with Saba in the background sitting on a bench, looking away from the camera. Sharing the post, he wrote, "Girl on a bench (heart emoticon)Summer 2022. London" Soon after he shared the post, his cousin Pashmina Roshan commented, "Cuties," followed by a heart emoticon. Check out the post below:

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad made their relationship official at Karan Johar's 50th birthday party. Since then, they often feature on each other's Instagram accounts. A few weeks ago, Hrithik shared a birthday post for his niece Suranika and shared several pictures. The post also featured Saba with his family. Check out the post below:

Also, they have been attending the functions together, including Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's reception. Check out the image below:

A few days ago, the couple was spotted at Hrithik's makeup artist Vijay Palande's engagement party. They happily posed for the shutterbugs stationed at the venue as they twinned in white outfits. Check out the picture below:

Here have a look at more pictures of Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan was recently seen in Vikram Vedha, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf. Helmed by Pushkar and Gayatri, the film was a remake of the Tamil film of the same name, starring Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan.

Next, Hrithik Roshan will be seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone.