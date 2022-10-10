Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad Twin In White At His Makeup Artist's Engagement Party

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad pictured at an engagement party in Mumbai.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are often spotted attending functions together. On Sunday, the couple was spotted at Hrithik's makeup artist Vijay Palande's engagement party in Mumbai. They looked stylish as they twinned in white outfits. Saba looked pretty in a white crop top with a plunging neckline and paired it with matching pants, Hrithik, on the other hand, looked dashing in a white suit. Also, Hrithik and Saba happily posed for the shutterbugs stationed at the venue. Check out the pictures below:

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad also posed with Vijay Palande and his fiancee. Check out a picture below:

Ever since Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad made their relationship official at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash, the couple is often attending parties together. A few days ago, they were snapped at Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's reception. Hrithik looked dapper in a black suit, while Saba opted for a traditional green ensemble accessorised with statement jewellery.

Here have a look:

Hrithik Roshan was earlier married to Sussanne Khan, and together they have two sons, Hrehaan and Hridhaan. However, the couple parted ways after 13 years of marriage in 2013.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan was recently seen in Vikram Vedha, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf. Helmed by Pushkar and Gayatri, the film is the remake of the Tamil film of the same name, starring R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi.

Next, he will be seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.