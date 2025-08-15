Independence Day 2025: Inspiring Quotes On Education By Freedom Fighters

Independence Day Quotes: As India celebrates its 79th Independence Day, we remember not only the struggle for freedom but also the vision our freedom fighters had for an educated nation. Through their ideas, writings, and tireless efforts, they ignited a passion for learning and inspired generations to see education as a path to true freedom.

Here are some of the most powerful quotes on education from India's legendary freedom fighters:

1. Mahatma Gandhi

"Literacy is not the end of education not even the beginning. It is one of the means whereby man and women can be educated. Literacy in itself is no education. By education I mean an all round drawing out of the best in child and man-body mind and spirit."

2. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar

"The backward classes have come to realize that after all education is the greatest material benefit for which they can fight. We may forego material benefits, we may forego material benefits of civilization, but we cannot forego our right and opportunities to reap the benefit of the highest education to the fullest extent. That the importance of this question from the point of view of the backward classes who have just realized that without education their existence is not safe."

3. Swami-Vivekanada

"The education which does not help the common mass of people to equip themselves for the struggle for life, which does not bring out strength of character, a spirit of philanthropy, and the courage of a lion - is it worth the name? Real education is that which enables one to stand on one's own legs."

4. Vijaya Lakshmi Pandit

"Education is not merely a means for earning a living or an instrument for the acquisition of wealth. It is an initiation into life of spirit, a training of the human soul in the pursuit of truth and the practice of virtue."

5. Lala Lajpat Rai

"If I had the power to influence Indian journals, I would have the following headlines printed in bold letters on the first page: Milk for the infants , Food for the adults and Education for all."