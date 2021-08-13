Independence Day 2021: Top Wishes, Quotes And Whatsapp Messages To Share With Friends And Family

This historic day is celebrated with several cultural programmes across the country

India will celebrate its 75th Independence Day on August 15. The country's struggle to achieve freedom from British rule was a hard-fought one and August 15 is the day that all of us proudly remember the sacrifices of the people who made it possible. On August 15, 1947, the first Prime Minister of free India, Jawaharlal Nehru hoisted the flag from Red Fort in Delhi. Every year since, the incumbent Prime Ministers of the country have been unfurling the tricolour from the ramparts of the iconic structure, followed by an official address to the nation. On Independence Day, we celebrate and recognise the efforts and sacrifices made by our great leaders and valiant freedom fighters who fought for our freedom.

This historic day is celebrated with several cultural programmes and flag-hoisting ceremonies across the country. Indians come together and revel in the feeling of patriotism as they sing the national anthem. To celebrate this day with much fervour and joy, we have curated a list of wishes and quotes for you to share with your near and dear ones.

Independence Day Wishes:

1) May this Independence Day bring fortune and success for each and every one of us. May our country see more progress in the coming years! Happy 75th Independence Day!

2) Today is a day to feel proud about being a part of this great nation. May this spirit of freedom lead us all to success and glory in life. Happy Independence Day.

3) I will carry the flag of my country with pride everywhere I go, Happy Independence Day to all my brothers and sisters.

4) Thousands laid down their lives so that our country can celebrate this day. Never forget their sacrifices. Happy Independence Day. Jai Hind.

5) Let's salute the martyrs for the sacrifices they made and thank them for giving us our freedom. Happy Independence Day 2021.

6) May you enjoy this freedom of speech, freedom of thoughts and freedom of choice for the rest of your life. Happy Independence Day to you.

7) Thank you to all the brave fighters who sacrificed their lives to make us one of the greatest and most proud nation in the world. Happy Independence Day.

8) May our great nation continue to shine bright and may every Indian continue to bring glory to this vibrant nation. Jai Hind. Vande Mataram.

9) This Independence Day let's take a pledge to protect the peace and unity of our great nation. Happy Independence Day.

10) Today is the day we pay respect to our beautiful nation. We've done so much to build our very own culture and heritage, so let's celebrate it today. May this Independence Day be special for you and your loved ones.

Independence Day Quotes:

1) “May the sun in his course visit no land more free, more happy, more lovely, than this our country!” — Sardar Bhagat Singh

2) “Freedom of mind is real freedom. A person whose mind is not free though he may not be in chains is a slave, not a free man. One whose mind is not free, though he may not be in prison, is a prisoner and not a free man. One whose mind is not free though alive is no better than dead. Freedom of mind is the proof of one's existence.” — BR Ambedkar

3) “Don't see others doing better than you beat your own records every day, because success is a fight between you and yourself.” — Chandra Shekhar Azad

4) “Citizenship consists in the service of the country.” — Jawaharlal Nehru

5) “Freedom is never dear at any price. It is the breath of life. What would a man not pay for living?” — Mahatma Gandhi

Send across these wishes to your loved ones and share your patriotic pride with them.