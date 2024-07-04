Happy US Independence Day 2024: Top Wishes, Quotes, Messages To Celebrate Fourth Of July

Fourth of July will mark the 278th anniversary of the founding of the United States

Happy US Independence Day 2024: On July 4, 2024, the United States of America celebrates Independence Day, marking the anniversary of the nation's declaration of independence from British rule in 1776. This year, the fourth of July will mark the 248th anniversary of the founding of the United States. It has been a federal holiday in the US since 1941.

The Declaration states, "We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness."

A day of gratitude and liberty! Wishing you a warm and happy Fourth Of July. Happy Independence Day. "Ask not what your country can do for you - ask what you can do for your country." - John F Kennedy. May this Fourth of July bring freedom from sorrows and pave the way for positivity. Let us unite to celebrate the day as a true American. Happy Independence Day! Happy 4th of July! May you feel triumphant on this wonderful day of freedom! "America means opportunity, freedom, power." - Ralph Waldo Emerson. "As Mankind becomes more liberal, they will be more apt to allow that all those who conduct themselves as worthy members of the community are equally entitled to the protections of civil government. I hope ever to see America among the foremost nations of justice and liberality." - George Washington. May the spirit of freedom and unity continue to inspire every American to strive for a brighter future together. Wishing for peace, prosperity and equality for all citizens as we celebrate the values that make America great. May this Independence Day remind us of the sacrifices made by our forefathers and inspire us to uphold the principles of liberty and justice for all. Here's to a celebration filled with joy, pride, and gratitude for the blessings of living in a land of opportunity and freedom. Let us honour the diversity that strengthens our nation and work towards a future where every American can pursue their dreams without barriers.



