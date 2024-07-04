From Grilling Questions To Cocktails, Google Reveals Trending Food Searches For 4th Of July Celebration In The US

Check out all the trending foods on Google ahead of the Fourth of July. (Photo: iStock)

Fourth of July is referred to as the Independence Day in the United States, a national holiday marked by fireworks, parades, barbecues, carnivals, picnics, family reunions and so on. No matter what you do, feasting remains a beloved tradition on this important day. While some food traditions remain constant, others change every year. Are you curious to know what Americans look forward to cooking/eating this Fourth of July? Well, Google has recently released trending search data ahead of July 4th, which offers some interesting insights on all kinds of foods, sauces and cocktails people want to feast on this year. Let's dig in!

Top Grilling Questions

According to the Google search data shared by USA Today, there were several grilling-related search questions, of which "How to grill corn on the cob" was the most searched. Take a look at the top 5 "How to grill" subjects:

How to grill corn on the cob How to grill salmon How to grill chicken breast How to grill asparagus How to grill burgers

Also Read: 5 Foods You Can Make In Your Grill Sandwich Maker

Moving From The Traditional - Top Searched BBQ Sauce

Looks like people in the US are looking for a twist in the traditional barbecue sauce. According to Google search data, the most searched BBQ sauce type ahead of July 4th was "overwhelmingly" Japanese BBQ sauce, followed by Hawaiian BBQ sauce, Korean BBQ sauce, White BBQ sauce and Carolina BBQ sauce. The Japanese BBQ sauce is sweet and salty, with notes of ginger, green onion, sesame oil, mirin (a sweet cooking wine), rice vinegar, and soy sauce.

What Americans Are Looking For In Their Hot Dog Types?

Unique hot dog types that got some attention in Google searches include beef hot dogs and kosher dogs. Other hot dog types that attracted more traffic include the Korean Hot Dog, Chicago Hot Dog, Coney Island Dog and Sonoran Hot Dog, reported USA Today.

Top Fourth Of July Salads In Demand

Google search data reveals Pasta salad was the top searched salad in most states. This was followed by cucumber salad, chicken salad, fruit salad and others. Looking for delicious pasta salad recipes? Click here.

Trending Cocktails For The Fourth Of July

During the week leading up to July Fourth, the most-searched cocktail on Google turned out to be the "Bomb pop cocktail" - a Red, White and Blue cocktail perfect for celebrating the Fourth of July. Here are the top 5 searched cocktails:

1. Bomb pop cocktail

2. Sangria

3. Aviation cocktail

4. Margarita

5. Aperol spritz

Also Read: 5 Stunning Cocktails That Will Make Any Bachelorette Party Unforgettable

Do any of these searches match your Fourth of July plans? Share with us in the comments section.