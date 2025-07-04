US Independence Day 2025: What's Open And Closed On Fourth Of July? Check Here

The Fourth of July, also known as US Independence Day, is one of the biggest national celebrations in the United States. The day celebrates the Second Continental Congress's unanimous adoption of the Declaration of Independence, which occurred on July 4, 1776. The document also marked the establishment of the United States as a sovereign nation, declaring its independence from Great Britain. This year, the fourth of July marks the 249th anniversary of the founding of the United States of America.

Every year, parades, fireworks, carnivals, fairs, political speeches and numerous ceremonies mark this day. The Fourth of July is considered a federal holiday in the US, meaning most services across the country are shut for the day. So, here is what you need to know about what will be open and closed on the Fourth of July in 2025.

What Will Be Closed?

All federal offices will be closed, including the legislature and the courthouse.

State offices will also be closed, including courts and the legislature.

All major banks, including Capital One, Bank of America, PNC, Truist, Citibank, and JPMorgan Chase, will be closed, as per USA Today.

Stock markets will be closed. The Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange will also get the day off.

Post offices will be closed on July 4, and there will be no mail delivery, caller service or Post Office Box service available for the holiday.

There will be no UPS pickup or delivery service, and some store locations will be closed

Public libraries, US warehouses and the Department of Motor Vehicles will also be closed.

What Will Be Open?