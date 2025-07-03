US Independence Day 2025: Wishes, Quotes And Messages To Celebrate Fourth Of July

The United States celebrates Independence Day every year on July 4.
The US celebrates Independence Day on July 4 every year to commemorate the country's declaration of Independence from Great Britain in 1776. This year, the fourth of July will mark the 249th anniversary of the founding of the United States of America. This day has a rich history and significance, and is a day of pride for the US. It is a federal holiday, which means most services across the country remain shut for the day. Americans observe this holiday with fireworks displays, patriotic parades, family gatherings, barbecues and singing national songs.
As the Fourth of July is just around the corner, here are wishes, messages and quotes you can send to your loved ones to brighten their day.
Fourth of July wishes and messages:
- Happy 4th of July! May you feel triumphant on this wonderful day of freedom!
- May the spirit of freedom and unity continue to inspire every American to strive for a brighter future together.
- May this Independence Day remind us of the sacrifices made by our forefathers and inspire us to uphold the principles of liberty and justice for all.
- A day of gratitude and liberty! Wishing you a warm and happy Fourth Of July. Happy Independence Day.
- Let us honour the diversity that strengthens our nation and work towards a future where every American can pursue their dreams without barriers.
- Here's to a celebration filled with joy, pride, and gratitude for the blessings of living in a land of opportunity and freedom.
- Wishing for peace, prosperity and equality for all citizens as we celebrate the values that make America great.
- May this Fourth of July bring freedom from sorrows and pave the way for positivity. Let us unite to celebrate the day as true Americans. Happy Independence Day!
Fourth of July Quotes
- "Ask not what your country can do for you - ask what you can do for your country." - John F Kennedy
- "America means opportunity, freedom, power." - Ralph Waldo Emerson
- "As Mankind becomes more liberal, they will be more apt to allow that all those who conduct themselves as worthy members of the community are equally entitled to the protections of civil government. I hope ever to see America among the foremost nations of justice and liberality." - George Washington
- "Those who expect to reap the blessings of freedom must, like men, undergo the fatigue of supporting it." - Thomas Paine
- "We are called the nation of inventors. And we are. We could still claim that title and wear its loftiest honours if we had stopped with the Declaration of Independence." - Mark Twain
- "My God! How little do my countrymen know what precious blessings they are in possession of, and which no other people on earth enjoy!" - Thomas Jefferson
- "The Fourth of July is a great day for our country-so let's make it a great day for our neighbours, too." - Barack Obama
- "Government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the Earth." - Abraham Lincoln
