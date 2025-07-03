US Independence Day 2025: Wishes, Quotes And Messages To Celebrate Fourth Of July

The US celebrates Independence Day on July 4 every year to commemorate the country's declaration of Independence from Great Britain in 1776. This year, the fourth of July will mark the 249th anniversary of the founding of the United States of America. This day has a rich history and significance, and is a day of pride for the US. It is a federal holiday, which means most services across the country remain shut for the day. Americans observe this holiday with fireworks displays, patriotic parades, family gatherings, barbecues and singing national songs.

As the Fourth of July is just around the corner, here are wishes, messages and quotes you can send to your loved ones to brighten their day.

Fourth of July wishes and messages:

Happy 4th of July! May you feel triumphant on this wonderful day of freedom!

May the spirit of freedom and unity continue to inspire every American to strive for a brighter future together.

May this Independence Day remind us of the sacrifices made by our forefathers and inspire us to uphold the principles of liberty and justice for all.

A day of gratitude and liberty! Wishing you a warm and happy Fourth Of July. Happy Independence Day.

Also Read | Why Do Americans Celebrate July 4? Know Its History And Significance

Let us honour the diversity that strengthens our nation and work towards a future where every American can pursue their dreams without barriers.

Here's to a celebration filled with joy, pride, and gratitude for the blessings of living in a land of opportunity and freedom.

Wishing for peace, prosperity and equality for all citizens as we celebrate the values that make America great.

May this Fourth of July bring freedom from sorrows and pave the way for positivity. Let us unite to celebrate the day as true Americans. Happy Independence Day!

Fourth of July Quotes