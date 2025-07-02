Why Do Americans Celebrate July 4? Know Its History And Significance

Americans celebrate July 4th, also known as Independence Day, to commemorate the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on the same date in 1776. This historic document declared the independence of the 13 American colonies from Great Britain and established the United States of America as a sovereign nation. The celebration marks America's birth and the principles of freedom, democracy and self-governance that it was founded upon. Traditionally, Americans observe this holiday with fireworks displays, patriotic parades, family gatherings, barbecues and singing national songs. Offices and schools remain closed for the day, and famous landmarks are lit up with bright lights.

What happened on July 4, 1776?

The Second Continental Congress unanimously adopted the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776. The occasion honours the signing of the Declaration of Independence by the Founding Fathers, including George Washington, James Madison, Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, Benjamin Franklin, among others.

Back then, America was divided into 13 colonies, which were: New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Providence, Connecticut, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia and Carolina.

The Declaration of Independence, primarily authored by Jefferson, outlined the colonies' grievances against King George III and asserted their right to self-governance.

While the declaration was adopted, most delegates signed it on August 2, 1776. Only John Hancock and Charles Thomson signed the document on July 4.

The significance of July 4, 1776, extends beyond the signing of the declaration, as it represents the nation's commitment to liberty, democracy and the pursuit of happiness.