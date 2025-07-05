Watch: "Is This The Stupidest Yet?" Mark Zuckerberg On Wild July 4 Stunt

Continuing his Independence Day tradition of riding a surfboard, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Friday (Jul 4) posted a video of himself in the act, albeit with a little twist. The tech billionaire has previously been seen wakesurfing with a US flag, but this time, he wore an inflatable suit printed with the American flag.

This year, the fourth of July marked the 249th anniversary of the founding of the United States. The Meta boss has made a yearly tradition of performing a daring stunt on the water as his niche to celebrate the day, with social media users looking forward to it.

"Happy 4th of July! US," Mr Zuckerberg captioned the video, where he could be heard saying: "Is this the stupidest thing we have done so far?"

'Can't imagine how'

As the video went viral, social media users cheered the Meta CEO and wondered how he will top this tradition next year.

"I literally woke up this morning and asked myself what you were going to do this year to top off the last few years," said one user while another added: "Full send !!!! I can't imagine how you'll celebrate next year."

A third commented: "The internet now requires you to one-up this challenge every year until you're holding a live eagle with fireworks shooting off the base of the board while chugging a beer in 2030."

A fourth said: "Lol. Nothing stupid about this. I need to see more of it. Happy 4th of July USA."

Last year, Mr Zuckerberg's Independence Day video featured him dressed in a tuxedo, sipping a beer in one hand and waving the American flag in the other as he surfed, set to Bruce Springsteen's “Born in the USA".

Before that in 2021, he rode the surfboard in slippers, holding the US flag, with a scenic view in the background.