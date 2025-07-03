Which US President Refused To Celebrate The Fourth Of July

Fourth of July, also known as Independence Day, is celebrated in the United States to commemorate the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on the same date in 1776 by the Second Continental Congress. Fireworks displays, parades and barbecues are some of the activities that Americans do on July 4. Every president since George Washington has celebrated it, but one refused to do so.

John Adams, a Founding Father and the second president of the US, refused to celebrate July 4 because he believed July 2 was the true date of American independence.

Also Read | US Independence Day: What Actually Happened On July 4th, 1776 In The USA?

On July 2, 1776, the Continental Congress voted to declare independence from Great Britain, approving the Lee Resolution. The declaration was formally adopted on July 4, 1776, but was not signed. Some historians agree that the signing actually took place on August 2, 1776.

Adams felt that July 2 was the most significant date, marking the official declaration of independence. He wanted this day to be celebrated with pomp, parades and festivities.

Adams' letter to his wife

In a letter to his wife Abigail on July 3, Adams wrote, "The Second Day of July 1776, will be the most memorable Epocha, in the History of America. I am apt to believe that it will be celebrated, by succeeding generations, as the great anniversary Festival."

"It ought to be commemorated, as the Day of Deliverance by solemn Acts of Devotion to God Almighty. It ought to be solemnized with Pomp and Parade, with Shews, Games, Sports, Guns, Bells, Bonfires and Illuminations from one End of this Continent to the other from this Time forward forever more," he added.

Also Read | US Independence Day 2025: Wishes, Quotes And Messages To Celebrate Fourth Of July

July 4 became the recognised date for Independence Day celebrations, despite objections by Adams.

Ironically, Adams died on the 50th anniversary of this document's adoption - July 4, 1826.

Thomas Jefferson, another president, also died on the same day, July 4, 1826. Jefferson was the third US president and the principal author of the Declaration of Independence.