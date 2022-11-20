Hrithik Roshan Denies Reports Of Moving In Together With Girlfriend Saba Azad: 'Keep Misinformation Away'

Hrithik Roshan with Saba Azad shared this picture. (courtesy: sabazad)

Hrithik Roshan, on Sunday, shared a post on his Twitter, slamming a report that claimed he and his girlfriend, Saba Azad, are planning to move in together. Quoting a news report, Hrithik tweeted, "There is no truth to this. As a public figure, I understand I'll be under the lens of curiosity, but it's best if we keep misinformation away, especially in our reportage, which is a responsible job." Hrithik and Saba have been dating for a while now and often attend parties together.

Here have a look:

As per a report in India Today, a source revealed that Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad would be moving in together in an apartment called Mannat in Mumbai. "They will be moving in together into an apartment in a building called Mannat in Mumbai. The top two floors of the building are being renovated. And the couple will shift there very soon," India Today quoted a source saying.

Meanwhile, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad made their relationship red carpet official on Karan Johar's 50th birthday. Since then, they have been blessing their fans' Insta feeds with each other's pictures. Earlier this month, on November 1, Saba celebrated her 37th birthday. A few days later, she shared a video on her Instagram handle offering a sneak peek of the celebrations.

Along with the video, she shared a long note thanking Hrithik Roshan for beautifully putting together her "fruit of a plan". An excerpt from her note read, "For me my birthday is a microcosm of what I would want my days on earth to be like - a good day is one in which I spend some time learning something new, in which I move my body, take time to nourish my mind, good food always features heavily on such a day and of course spend time with those I love. Thank you Ro for beautifully putting together my strange fruit of a plan."

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan is busy shooting for his upcoming film Fighter with Deepika Padukone. It is slated to release on January 25, 2024.