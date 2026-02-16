All About China's Electromagnetic Catapult That Can Launch And Stop Fighter Jets From Aircraft Carrier

China recently showcased the impressive capabilities of its electromagnetic catapult system on an aircraft carrier, according to a report by Global Times. The system has been installed on Fujian, Beijing's third and most advanced aircraft carrier, to launch and stop fighter jets in seconds.

The system is quite similar to the one on the US carrier class, the Gerald R. Ford, which uses the electromagnetic aircraft launch system (EMALS) instead of steam catapults.

A social media post suggested that this catapult system has demonstrated its high burst power by accelerating a 30-tonne fighter jet to 170 mph and bringing it to a stop in 0.2 seconds. However, NDTV can't confirm it as it isn't official. Notably, modern carrier arresting systems typically stop aircraft in about 2-3 seconds.

Also read | Seedance 2.0 vs Sora 2: How Two Big AI Tools Stack Against Each Other

The system, which is considered a game-changer for Chinese naval capabilities, is a significant upgrade over traditional steam catapults and can be easily configured to launch both light and heavy planes. A Bloomberg report mentioned that it has been tested with the J-35 stealth fighter jet, the J-15T heavy fighter jet, and the KJ-600 early warning aircraft.

The catapult system allows for precise regulation of ejection force, enabling carrier-based aircraft to conduct short-distance takeoffs with full fuel and weapon loads. The electromagnetic catapult system boosts the carrier's combat performance by increasing the sortie efficiency of carrier-based aircraft.

Also read | Sarvam vs ChatGPT And Gemini: Which AI Fits Your Needs

The system was recently seen in a viral video posted on X (formerly Twitter). "Can an electromagnetic method bring a speed of 170 mph to 0 in 0.2 seconds? China's new electromagnetic arresting device stopped a 30-ton fighter jet travelling at 170 mph in 0.2 seconds," the caption read. Watch it here:

Can an electromagnetic method bring a speed of 170 mph to 0 in 0.2 seconds? China's new electromagnetic arresting device stopped a 30-ton fighter jet traveling at 170 mph in 0.2 seconds.pic.twitter.com/nqNPSFGKl8 — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) February 15, 2026

In August last year, the Congressional Research Service raised questions about EMALS performance overall. As quoted, it said that "despite engineering upgrades to hardware and software, reliability has not appreciably changed from prior years and reliance on off-ship technical support remains a challenge."