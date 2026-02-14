Budget Blunder? China Accidentally Reveals Multi-Million Dollar Payout To US-Born Olympians

American-born freestyle skier Eileen Gu received millions of dollars from Chinese sports authorities in 2025, according to a public budget document that briefly disclosed the payments before officials removed her name.

The report, first highlighted by The Wall Street Journal, indicated that the Beijing Municipal Sports Bureau allocated $6.6 million last year to be shared between Gu and fellow US-born Olympian Zhu Yi. Yi, a figure skater who has since renounced her US citizenship, also competes under China's flag.

The same fiscal document suggested that nearly 100 million yuan, or about $14 million, had been earmarked for the two athletes over a three-year period. The most recent tranche was reportedly tied to preparations and qualification efforts for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Soon after the budget became public in early 2025, references to Gu and Yi were removed. However, the disclosure had already drawn attention online. According to the Journal, social media discussions questioning the scale of the payments were later taken down.

It remains unclear how the funds were divided between the two athletes.

Gu, 22, is already among the highest-earning winter sports athletes globally. She has built a significant commercial portfolio, earning an estimated $23 million from endorsements, according to Forbes. Her competition winnings are comparatively modest, totaling around $100,000. She earned approximately $40,000 combined for World Cup slopestyle and halfpipe victories in early and late 2025, and $55,000 for a top finish at a domestic freeski event in December.

Gu first rose to global prominence at the 2022 Winter Olympics, where she won gold in women's freeski big air and halfpipe, along with silver in slopestyle. The upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics will mark her second Olympic appearance.

Her decision to represent China instead of the United States continues to generate debate, both at home and abroad.