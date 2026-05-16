'Leaked Papers For You Darling': Lucknow Professor Told Student, Arrested

"I have retrieved two papers for you, darling. When will you come meet me?"

"Sir, I have studied and completed the syllabus."

"So you will not come meet me even once?"

"I have to take care of things at home. I'll try coming."

"Don't try, come before the exams, within seven days."

The recording of calls to a woman student at the Lucknow University brought to the fore her continued harassment by an assistant professor in the name of leaked examination papers.

In the audio recording submitted by the B.Sc student in the department of zoology, assistant professor Paramjit Singh can be heard coercing the woman to visit him before the exams, to which she responds by denying the need for the leaked papers. At the end of the recording, when the call has ended, the woman claims she is being summoned by Singh so she can be molested again.