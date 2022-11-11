Saba Azad Was Boyfriend Hrithik Roshan's Plus One At His Cousin Pashmina's Birthday

Saba with Hrithik and Pashmina.(courtesy: pashminaroshan)

Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina celebrated her 27th birthday on Thursday. She shared pictures and videos from her festivities on her Instagram profile on Friday. Actor-singer Saba Azad, who is dating Hrithik Roshan, was also pictured at the party. Sharing party pictures and videos, Pashmina Roshan captioned the post: "This birthday was special in so many ways, to all the people who sent in wishes, to my friends and family who went out of the way to make me feel special- Thankyou I felt all the feels. Grateful for you all." In the comments section, Hrithik Roshan wrote: "Happy birthday my beautiful Pash."

See the post shared by Pashmina Roshan here:

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan reportedly started dating in January this year. Saba often accompanies Hrithik to his family functions. They also went to a holiday in Europe earlier this year. This year on her 37th birthday, Saba Azad shared a long post explaining how Hrithik Roshan made her day special. "Thank you Ro for beautifully putting together my strange fruit of a plan," she wrote thanking the actor.

Saba Azad is a singer-musician. She has featured in films likeDil Kabaddi and the 2011 movie Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge. She was also a part of the Netflix anthology Feels Like Ishq. She was last seen in the web series Rocket Boys.

On the work front. Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Vikram Vedha, alongside Saif Ali Khan. He will next be seen in Fighter with Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

Pashmina is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound,co-starring Naila Grewal, Jibraan Khan and Rohit Saraf.