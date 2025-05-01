Why Hrithik Roshan's Loving Reaction To Girlfriend Saba Azad's Latest Picture Is All Heart

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's relationship reveal was one of the most unexpected revelations ever. It started with the two being clicked out and about in the city, and eventually, they made it Instagram official in October 2022, when Hrithik shared a picture on his Instagram with Saba.

Earlier today, Saba shared a series of pictures on social media featuring a gorgeous sun-kissed selfie.

She captioned it, "Good morrow early risers... I'm fairly new to your world but I like it so very much."

Hrithik Roshan being the perfect green flag, instantly reacted to the picture with a red heart emoji. Previously too, Hrithik has commented on several posts of Saba, expressing his love and admiration for all that she is.

While the two mostly keep their relationship lowkey, they do not shy away from a little online PDA now and then. The two have also shared several pictures on their official social media accounts, from holidays and family celebrations.

For the unversed, Saba Azad is a multi-talented artist, actress, theatre director, and musician, and clearly has many talents to be credited for. She's also part of the electro-funk duo Madboy/Mink and her latest releases include Rocket Boys, Ladies Room, and Who's Your Gynac.

Hrithik Roshan is currently busy shooting for War 2 and will turn director for Krrish 4.