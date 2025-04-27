Hrithik Roshan And Saba Azad Enjoy Lunch Date In The US. Sophie Choudry's There As Well

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are currently vacationing in the US. They enjoyed a lunch date with Sophie Choudry, who shared photos online. Sophie posted a selfie of the trio at a restaurant, highlighting their fun.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are in the US and spending lovely time together. Sophie Choudry joined the couple over a lunch date. Sophie shared a bunch of pictures from her vacation days. The picture, which caught our attention was, the couple enjoying a meal with Sophie at a restaurant.

In the picture, Hrithik can be seen clicking a selfie while Saba and Sophie pose for the camera. Sharing the picture, Sophie wrote, "When the heart & stomach are full."

Earlier, Saba treated fans to a lovely mirror selfie. Saba is seen clicking a mirror selfie while Hrithik happily poses for the camera. Saba wrote in the caption, "Nothing to see here just a bunch of hobos freezing their asses off." Saba added a laugh out loud emoji with her text.

For the unversed, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's romance began in 2022. As per reports, their connection started on Twitter when the actor liked and shared a video of Saba collaborating with a rapper. In response, Saba thanked Hrithik, which led to them striking up a conversation. Their exchange marked the beginning of their love story.

The couple, often seen together at various events such as birthday parties, weddings, family brunches, and vacations. They completed three years of their relationship last October.

The Krrish actor shared a picture of himself with the actress-singer as the two celebrated their third anniversary. The actor wrote in the caption, "Happy anniversary partner 1.10.2024 @sabazad."

Hrithik publicly confirmed his relationship with Saba Azad in 2022 at Karan Johar's 50th birthday party, where the couple made their first public appearance hand in hand.