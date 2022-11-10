Saba Azad's Adorable Birthday Post For Boyfriend Hrithik Roshan's Cousin Pashmina: 'You Are A Real Gem'

Saba Azad(L) and Pashmina Roshan(R). (courtesy: sabazad) (courtesy: pashminaroshan)

Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina is celebrating her birthday today (November 10), and on this occasion, the actor's girlfriend Saba Azad has shared adorable posts wishing her. Saba shared two posts on her Instagram stories, in the first, she shared a beautiful picture of the birthday girl and wrote, "Happy birthday to this sweetest ball of sunshine, with the cleanest most beautiful heart - in a world full of phonies You are a real gem my Pash!! Keep being you!! It's the best." In the second post, she yet again shared a photo and wrote, "Uff such a beauty. Happy happy birthday my cute Pashmina Roshan."

Here have a look at the posts:

Saba Azad is often seen hanging with her boyfriend Hrithik Roshan's family. Also, she makes sure to drop adorable comments on his posts dedicated to family members. A few weeks ago, Hrithik dropped a birthday post for niece Suranika and wrote, "Thank you for being born as my family. But in a different world if you were not and we met as strangers , I'd definitely want to be your friend! Happy birthday beautiful suranika" Soon after he shared the post, Saba was quick to drop a comment: "Dawwwwww look at you lill Suru bean cutest birthday baby ever"

Here have a look:

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad made their relationship official when they arrived together at Karan Johar's 50th birthday. Recently, on Saba's 37th birthday, Hrithik dropped a sweet post that read, "The rhythm of you, the voice of you, the grace of you, the heart of you.. and oh that insanely amazing mind of you.. melody in motion girl, that's what you are. Thank you for existing you quirky crazy nutty anomaly of a human being ! Happy Birthday"

Here have a look:

Thanking Hrithik Roshan, Saba shared a video, offering a sneak peek into her birthday celebrations. An excerpt from her note read, "Thank you Ro for beautifully putting together my strange fruit of a plan. And thank you all of you who reached out with love, kind words and flowers - my house looks like a garden in spring and my heart is full."

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saba Azad is a singer and actress. She has featured in films such as Dil Kabaddi and Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge. Last seen in the web series Rocket Boys.