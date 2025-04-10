Nothing To See Here, Just Saba Azad And Hrithik Roshan Serving Couple Goals

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan are serving couple goals - one at a time. Saba Azad shared two cute images on her Instagram Stories - one featuring Saba herself and Hrithik Roshan. They can be seen dressed in their winter best. Saba is seen clicking a mirror selfie while Hrithik happily poses for the camera. Saba wrote in the caption, "Nothing to see here just a bunch of hobos freezing their asses off." Saba added a laugh out loud emoji with her text.

In another image, Hrithik Roshan is seen making a goofy face. Saba captioned the picture, "Best fool!"

For the unversed, Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad's romance began in 2022. As per reports, their connection started on Twitter when the actor liked and shared a video of Saba collaborating with a rapper. In response, Saba thanked Hrithik, which led to them striking up a conversation. Their exchange marked the beginning of their love story.

The couple, often seen together at various events such as birthday parties, weddings, family brunches, and vacations. They completed three years of their relationship last October.

The Krrish actor shared a picture of himself with the actress-singer as the two celebrated their third anniversary. The actor wrote in the caption, "Happy anniversary partner 1.10.2024 @sabazad."

Hrithik publicly confirmed his relationship with Saba Azad in 2022 at Karan Johar's 50th birthday party, where the couple made their first public appearance hand in hand.