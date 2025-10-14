After Bachchans, Hrithik Roshan Goes To Delhi High Court For Protection Of Personality Rights

Back in September, news of A-listers such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Karan Johar approaching the Delhi High Court to seek protection of their personality rights surfaced online. Singer Kumar Sanu has also approached the Delhi High Court, seeking protection of his personality and publicity rights, including his name, voice, vocal style and technique. Now, Hrithik Roshan too has raised his concern and approached the Delhi High Court to protect his personality rights.

What Is the Plea?

According to a report on LiveLaw, Hrithik Roshan has sought protection of his publicity rights, which include safeguarding his name, image, likeness and other aspects of his personality.

The lawsuit filed by the actor alleges unauthorised commercial use and misuse of various such attributes, including by third parties for monetary gain.

The matter is expected to be heard tomorrow by Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora at the Delhi High Court.

Latest Action Taken By Kumar Sanu

In his plea, Sanu has sought protection of his personality and publicity rights, including his name, voice, vocal style and technique, vocal arrangements and interpretations, mannerisms and manner of singing, images, caricatures, photographs, likeness and signature.

He has also sought protection against unauthorised or unlicensed use and commercial exploitation by third parties, which is likely to cause confusion or deception and lead to dilution among the public.

The suit, filed through advocates Shikha Sachdeva and Sana Raees Khan, further alleges violation of Sanu's moral rights in his performances as conferred upon him under the provisions of the Copyright Act.

The plea claims that the defendants are violating Sanu's personality and publicity rights by exploiting his name, voice, likeness and persona.

Other Actors Who Have Also Sought Protection

Recently, Bollywood actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her husband Abhishek Bachchan, filmmaker Karan Johar, Telugu actor Akkineni Nagarjuna, Art of Living founder Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and journalist Sudhir Chaudhary also approached the High Court seeking protection of their personality and publicity rights, and the court granted them interim relief.

The right to publicity, popularly known as personality rights, is the right to protect, control and profit from one's image, name or likeness.

In A Nutshell

Hrithik Roshan is the latest star to have taken a step forward and approached the Delhi High Court to advocate for the protection of personality rights. His hearing is scheduled for tomorrow.

ALSO READ | Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Goes To Delhi High Court Over Misuse Of Her AI Images