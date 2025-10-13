A Throwback Gem Featuring <i>Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai</i> Co-Stars Hrithik Roshan And Ameesha Patel. Bonus - Sussanne Khan

It would not be an exaggeration to say that Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai made Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel overnight stars. The Rakesh Roshan directorial, which marked the acting debut of the duo, completed 25 years in January this year.

Now, Hrithik Roshan and Ameesha Patel's latest Instagram posts are giving fans major nostalgia vibes. Ameesha shared a throwback post, while Hrithik posted snaps with his Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai co-star Ashish Vidyarthi.

In the 2000 film, Hrithik played a dual role as Rohit Kumar and Raj Chopra, Ameesha was seen as Sonia Saxena, and Ashish Vidyarthi portrayed the role of Inspector Satish Shinde.

Talking about Ameesha Patel's post, the Gadar 2 actress dropped an old photo featuring herself, Hrithik and his ex-wife Sussanne Khan. Remembering the good old days, Ameesha wrote in the caption, “SUNDAY THROWBACK— the cutest dinner party at my Mumbai Residence!! Hrithik Roshan n me had finished wrapping a schedule of filming !! As always we were happy to celebrate our sweet n cute milestones n we did !!”

Sharing the story behind the snapshot, the actress added, “This time was an impromptu dinner at my home! Hrithik Roshan n Sussanne Khan n me were always an inseparable cute trinity !! Golden days when the friendships between costars existed beyond the films they worked on n not just temporarily for that filming duration.”

Hrithik Roshan's reunion moment with Ashish Vidyarthi was all about their upcoming Prime Video project Storm. The actor's post also featured his girlfriend Saba Azad, along with Parvathy Thiruvothu, Rrama Sharma, Srishti Shrivastava and Eshaan Roshan.

The text attached to the post read, “To new beginnings & an incredible journey ahead with the brilliant Ajitpal Singh & the exceptionally talented cast of STORM.”

Ashish Vidyarthi also took to Instagram to share a sneak peek from his meeting with Hrithik Roshan. The first photo showed the duo smiling for the camera. The rest of the slides featured the Storm team. Ashish's short and sweet caption read, “A special evening.”

Coming to Hrithik Roshan and Ashish Vidyarthi's upcoming series Storm, the project marks Hrithik's debut as a producer in the OTT space. The high-stakes thriller, created and directed by Ajitpal Singh, is set in Mumbai, according to Variety. The show also marks an exciting collaboration between Prime Video and Hrithik Roshan's HRX Films.