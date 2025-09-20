Ameesha Patel On Still Getting "All Kinds Of Proposals" At 50: "People Half My Age Want To Take Me Out"

Ameesha Patel recently opened up about how she continues to receive proposals from "men half her age" even now. She added that staying single is a choice she has made and that she refused to get married because she was asked to quit acting and stay at home.

Ameesha Patel, who gained immense fame with her debut film Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, recently appeared on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast. She spoke about how she is open to the idea of marriage and that "men half her age" still ask her out.

The actress shared, "I am all up for marriage, as long as I find someone worthy. They say that 'Where there is a will, there is a way,' so the person who finds me through everything and mauke par chauka maarlege (takes advantage of the situation) will be my person. I still get all kinds of proposals from a lot of well-to-do families. People half my age want to take me out on a date, and I am open to it because a man has to be mentally mature. I have met a lot of people older than me who have the IQ of a fly."

Citing reasons why she had to reject a marriage proposal in her life, she revealed that they wanted her to stay at home, which she was not okay with.

The Gadar actress revealed, "People who love you will let your career prosper. I have lost a lot for my career, and I have also lost a lot for love. I have given up both things for the other, and I think that I have learnt from both. For example, I had one serious relationship, and it was before I joined films. He belonged to a very big industrial family from South Bombay, like mine. Had the same background and education, and the family setup was the same. It ticked all the boxes, but when I decided to go into film, my partner did not want a person in the public eye, and that is how I chose my career over love."

On the work front, Ameesha Patel returned to the big screen with Gadar 2 in 2023 alongside Sunny Deol. The film earned a massive Rs 686 crore at the worldwide box office. She was also seen in the 2024 film Tauba Tera Jalwa. The actress is yet to officially announce her next project.

