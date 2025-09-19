Ameesha Patel Sums Up Her Obsession With 400 Luxury Bags: "I Don't Have Kids, So I Have Bags"

Ameesha Patel's obsession with luxury bags has already been revealed on Farah Khan's vlogs. The Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai actress has an enviable collection of 400 bags. Now, appearing on Ranveer Allahbadia's show, Ameesha Patel opened up about her obsession with bags and how she takes care of them like raising a child.

What's Happening

Talking about her obsession with bags since childhood, Ameesha Patel said, "I don't have kids, so I have bags. I have been collecting bags since the age of 16. I have seen my mother and aunties collect bags. We are a very well-dressed family; they love accessories. So, I have seen this since childhood, and that's why I developed this love for bags. My shoes and bags always used to match even when I was 5-6 years old. I always had a perfume bottle and comb. I was always feminine, a girly girl, but life made me masculine. I know all designers' history and their journeys."

Ameesha also shared that she takes pride in her Birkins collection and takes utmost care of them.

"Birkins are the Rolls-Royce of bags. For normal leather with normal hardware, a Birkin starts from Rs 13 Lakh. Also, Birkins sell for double the price. It is almost like an investment. In Japan, you can give a Birkin as collateral for a bank loan. I care for them a lot—airing, leather wipes, leather polishing. I keep them in the sun to avoid fungus growing on them because Mumbai's weather is so bad, so humid, worst for leather bags and shoes. Just like you massage and put kids in the sun, in the same way you have to polish bags and keep them in the sun. It's a process," she said.

Ameesha also shared that she is very fond of kids. "I love kids. I used to change diapers of my nieces, nephews, and cousins, feed them, make them sleep, and I used to say that I will give birth to a whole cricket team. At that time, my mother used to say, have one child then we will see, as it is difficult to give birth and be a mother. I have affection for kids; I'm a child lover," said the actor.

Workwise, Ameesha reprised her role as Sakeena in the 2023 film Gadar 2, which emerged as an all-time blockbuster.