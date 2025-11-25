Ameesha Patel Recalls Last Hospital Visit To Dharmendra: "He Was Very Critical, Sunny Couldn't Wrap His Head Around It"

Legendary icon Dharmendra died on Monday at the age of 89. Tributes have been pouring in ever since. Ameesha Patel, who shares a very close bond with the Deols, was unable to attend the last rites.

Speaking to News18, the actress explained that she does not wish to disturb the grieving family at this time, as they are under immense emotional pressure.

She said, "I haven't reached out to the family yet. I don't want to trouble them because they've had enough visitors and callers, and it wouldn't be fair. At this point, they don't need to be giving condolences to others. They need privacy to be able to grapple with the situation."

On Her Hospital Visit

Several A-listers visited Dharmendra at the hospital while he was under observation.

Ameesha recalled how intense the situation was: "He was in a very critical condition. Whether it was Shah Rukh, Salman or me, we were there briefly for ten minutes just to hug Sunny. It was a moment he couldn't wrap his head around, as it was about a person he loves the most."

Ameesha's Tribute To Dharmendra

Last night, the Kaho Naa...Pyaar Hai actress also took to social media to share a loving post for Dharmendra. She mentioned how some losses are forever, and that Dharmendra was the original 'He-Man', who could give anyone in Hollywood a run for their money with his good looks.

Ameesha wrote, "Dharam ji, I will miss your warm hugs and you shouting 'ARREY MERI SAKINA' when you saw me from a distance and I used to run to hug you! It's hard to say farewell to the incredible man that Dharam ji was! Some losses are irreplaceable and will leave a vacuum and a void forever! A man that was the OG He-Man and looks that could give anyone in Hollywood a run for their money!"

"But what he leaves behind is not merely a legacy of superstardom and fame, but a legacy of being the most terrific human being! A rarity to be remembered on purely humanitarian grounds in today's world! Om Shanti! Heaven is a better place because you are there now," her post concluded.

Dharmendra's Last Health Update

Dharmendra was recently admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai and was discharged after showing signs of improvement.

Reports stated that he had been placed on a ventilator due to breathing difficulties.

As for his last rites that took place yesterday, veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan arrived at the Pawan Hans crematorium on Monday to pay their last respects to Dharmendra.

They were photographed arriving in their cars amid heavy police presence. Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Zayed Khan, and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur were also seen at the crematorium, along with members of the late actor's family.

ALSO READ | What Can New Stars Learn From Dharmendra? "Dignity, Humility, Both Missing," Says Javed Akhtar