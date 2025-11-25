Who Is Celina Jaitly's Husband Peter Haag, Accused Of Domestic Violence?

A Mumbai court on Tuesday issued a notice to former actor and Miss India winner Celina Jaitly's husband and Austrian hotelier Peter Haag after she filed a case against him under the Domestic Violence Act for domestic violence, cruelty, and manipulation. The actor, who made her Bollywood debut with 2003's Janasheen, has alleged emotional, physical, sexual and verbal abuse at the hands of the businessman.

According to her petition, Celina Jaity has claimed that she was forced to flee her home in Austria and return to India due to the abuse.

Celina Jaitly recently made headlines when she went to the Delhi High Court to seek legal and medical assistance from Indian authorities for her brother Major (Rtd.) Vikrant Kumar Jaitly claiming he has been illegally detained in the UAE.

Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag married in 2010. They became parents to twin boys born in 2012. Five years later, Celina Jaitly gave birth to a second set of twin boys in which one baby died due to a heart defect.

Who Is Peter Haag?

Peter Haag is an Austrian entrepreneur, hotelier, marketeer, and brand strategist.

According to reports, he has worked in the hospitality industry with top hotel chains in Dubai and Singapore.

Peter Haag held key roles in marketing and management in prestigious hotel groups such as the Emaar Hospitality Group in Dubai before he married Celina Jaitly in 2011.

Celina Jaitly And Peter Haag's Love Story

In an old interview, Celina Jaitly spoke about her first meeting with Peter Haag. The couple met in Dubai at an event. The No Entry actor was invited for the store opening of the Indian fashion brand she endorsed.

A family friend introduced Celina Jaitly and Peter Haag.

"It was a family gathering at a wonderful lounge and Peter was also invited to it. There was an intense recognition in a part of me when I first saw Peter. Actually we did not speak to each other but I just knew from the moment he walked in that he was my husband even though we had never met before.

"It's weird but the moment I saw him walk in wearing a tailored black suit I thought to myself - 'Oh...there walks in my husband' - and then I just shuddered and shrugged the thought off my mind, thinking I had gone completely insane. Ironically it is exactly what Peter thought too. I noticed his impeccable manners and very kind eyes and I knew that he was my husband," she had said in the interview.

Peter Haag came to India in 2010 to meet Celina Jaitly's parents.

"We went out one evening to a favourite haunt of ours. He had specially requested me to wear a sari that evening. He proposed marriage that evening and we got engaged in a quiet ceremony on September 23 at our Mumbai residence amidst family. We were engaged for a year before we got married," she had said.

Celina Jaitly's 2024 Post For Peter Haag

Celina Jaitly used to share many loved-up pictures with Peter Haag on her social media. Just last year, she made an Instagram post marking their 14th engagement anniversary.

In the post, the actor wrote, "14 years ago today @haag.peter flew down to #mumbai for 8 hours only ( he had an important meeting the next day) to meet my father and mother. I did not know he asked for their permission to propose to me... That very same night before departure he proposed to me with a ring at the @itcmaratha BOMBAY HIGH at 8.10 PM in evening, the very same spot where my mother had told me two years before as I sat broken hearted with her talking about my fears of not meeting the 'one'.

"She had predicted at the very same spot, on the very same sofa that Peter proposed to me on that: 'The wrong one will find you in peace and leave you in pieces, but the right one will find you in pieces and lead you to peace.' Today 14 years later after many highs and many many lows we look back together on all the things that we were destined to endure. The most difficult was perhaps the loss of baby Shamsher and both Maa & Pa ... I didn't know this side of marriage as well ... Today we are parents of twins plus one #twinsplusone our priorities have shifted beyond just us being 'us two' ... Marriage should be above all small bickerings ... Marriage should be above everything that makes us human..." she wrote.

"To you 'husband from another country' (as many websites say) We are ... Always in each other ..... #peterpyaari #celinajaitly #peterhaag #biracialcouples #biracialcouple #internationalfamily #austrian #indian," she concluded her post with a Rumi quote.

In the petition filed today, Celina Jaitly called Peter Haag a "narcissist with alcoholic tendencies", alleging that her husband prohibited her from working after marriage.

Celina Jaitly has sought Rs 50 crore for loss of earnings due to Peter Haag. She has also sought Rs 10 lakh as monthly maintenance and custody to their children who live in Austria with their father.

The plea further stated that Peter Haag had filed a divorce application before a court in Austria in August.