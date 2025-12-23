Delhi Court Directs Legal Aid For Celina Jaitly's Detained Brother In UAE

After a chamber hearing, the Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued fresh directions in the plea filed by actor Celina Jaitly, seeking assistance for her brother, former Indian Army officer Major Vikrant Kumar Jaitly (retd), who is detained in the United Arab Emirates.

Justice Sachin Datta noted that, in compliance with earlier orders, Major Jaitly continues to receive consular access. During the hearing, Celina Jaitly requested that arrangements be made for the availability of a local lawyer or law firm to enable effective legal representation for her brother.

Accepting the request, the Court directed that the Indian Consulate shall provide a list of locally accredited lawyers or law firms who can represent the detained person, should he choose to avail such services. The Court clarified that engagement of any lawyer or law firm would be subject to the detained person or his family bearing the costs, and this condition must be clearly communicated to him.

Justice Datta further observed that if any lawyer or law firm is willing to waive professional charges, the same should also be conveyed to Major Jaitly, enabling him to make an informed choice. The Court added that the specific name of the lawyer or law firm must be communicated to him. The matter has been listed for further hearing on January 22.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court had directed the Centre, through the Ministry of External Affairs, to facilitate communication between Celina Jaitly and her brother, who has been detained in the UAE for over a year. Jaitly had approached the Court seeking effective legal assistance, along with regular updates on her brother's welfare and legal status.

The Court had previously ordered the appointment of a nodal officer and directed that regular updates be shared with the family, while also ensuring continued consular access and facilitating communication between the detainee, his sister and his wife

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)