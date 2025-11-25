Video: Emotional Karan Deol Collects Grandfather Dharmendra's Ashes From Pawan Hans Crematorium

It is a difficult time for the Deol family as they mourn the loss of veteran actor Dharmendra, who has died at the age of 89. Earlier today, a video of Karan Deol, Sunny Deol's elder son and Dharmendra's grandson, surfaced in which he was seen carrying the ashes of the late actor from Mumbai's Pawan Hans crematorium.​

Karan looked emotional as he fulfilled his last duties to his beloved grandfather. He reached the crematorium at around 8:30 am today to collect the ashes, accompanied by a priest, and performed the necessary rituals.​

VIDEO | Actor Karan Deol, son of Sunny Deol, was seen carrying the ashes of his grandfather, veteran actor Dharmendra, from Mumbai's Pawan Hans crematorium.#Dharmendra



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/BZgXdHdj25 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 25, 2025

Karan and his younger brother Rajveer Deol shared a close bond with Dharmendra. They would often post pictures and videos on social media expressing their love for him.

Back in January, Karan had shared a lovely picture with Dharmendra from their Manali vacation. The caption read, "From mountain views to heartwarming moments, every second with you, bade papa, is a blessing. Grateful for your wisdom, laughter, and all the love you shower us with."

Dharmendra's Death

Dharmendra died at the age of 89 on Monday. He had recently been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai and was discharged after showing signs of recovery. Reports stated that he was placed on a ventilator due to breathing difficulties.

The actor had been living at his farmhouse in Khandala with his first wife, Prakash Kaur, after relocating from Mumbai because of rising pollution levels. His death follows a series of recent losses in the film industry, including those of Pankaj Dheer, Asrani, Satish Shah, and advertising veteran Piyush Pandey, who passed away last month.​

Dharmendra's Last Rites

Soon after the news of his death broke, the film industry gathered to pay its last respects. The veteran actor's last rites were held at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Vile Parle, Mumbai.​

Actors Shah Rukh Khan, Govinda, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone were seen arriving at the cremation ground to offer condolences to the Deol family. Amitabh Bachchan, along with grandson Agastya Nanda, Saira Banu, Abhishek Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Zayed Khan, Rajkumar Santoshi, Anil Sharma, Siddharth Roy Kapur, and several others, also paid their last respects. After the last rites, Kajol and Aryan Khan were spotted at Dharmendra's residence

