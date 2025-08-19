Ameesha Patel And Anil Sharma End Their Feud, Director Shares <i>Gadar 3</i> Update

The big fallout between Gadar 2 lead actress Ameesha Patel and director Anil Sharma became a debatable topic amid the film's massive success. Ameesha Patel had expressed strong disappointment at not being informed about the film's changed climax. However, in a recent interaction, Anil Sharma shared that all's well between the actress and him and Gadar 3 is in the works.

What's Happening

Ameesha Patel had stated that she was disappointed with the Gadar 2 climax as she was unaware of the change. She was also not happy about her role not being as prominent as she had expected in the film.

Back during the controversy, Anil Sharma had reacted to her statements by saying that everyone is entitled to their opinions. However, he still considers her to be a part of the family.

Seems like the two have buried the hatchet, as revealed by Anil Sharma to News18 Showsha.

He said, "My equation with Ameesha is great now. Waqt ke saath saath sab cheezein sahi ho jaati hai. Abhi sab badhiya hai! Sakeena and Tara are an integral part of Gadar. But we'll discuss more about her character before the release of Gadar 3."

Sharing an update about Gadar 3, the director said, "Gadar 3 will definitely get made. We've already made a commitment to the audience in the last scene of Gadar 2, where Utkarsh's (Sharma) character Jeete is told that he's worthy of joining the army. We ended the film with the message - to be continued."

He added, "But making Gadar 3 will take some time, but the audience can be assured that it won't take another 20 years (laughs). We're hoping to take it to the floor in the next two years. We've already worked on the script. It will focus on the stories of Tara and Jeete."

Ameesha Patel had also shared that she will only be a part of Gadar 3 with proper paperwork and contractual documents in place, in addition to her being truly excited about the script.

About Gadar

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 brings back Sunny Deol as Tara Singh, Ameesha Patel as Sakeena and Utkarsh Sharma as Jeete. Gaurav Chopra, Manish Wadhwa, and Manoj Bakshi are also part of the project.

In Gadar 2, Deol's Tara Singh returns to Pakistan to rescue his imprisoned son Charanjeet 'Jeete' Singh (played by Utkarsh Sharma) during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971. The first film was set during the Partition.

The film was backed by Zee Studios.

In A Nutshell

Filmmaker Anil Sharma shares an exciting update about Gadar 3 and that things are great again between Ameesha Patel and him. He also added that fans will not have to wait long for Gadar 3, compared to the 22 years they waited for Gadar 2 after the original Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.