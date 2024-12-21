Is Nana Patekar The Villain In <i>Gadar 3</i>? He Asks, "<i>Tu Dekh Payega?</i>"

For all Gadar 3 fans out there, we have a fantastic update waiting for you. Nana Patekar has reacted to the reports of him playing an antagonist in the Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-led film.

In an interview with Lallantop, Nana Patekar was asked the million-dollar question — “are you part of Gadar 3?”

The veteran star had a cryptic response. He said, “Agar mei Sunny ke against villain ka role kar raha huun, Sunny mujhe peet raha hai tu dekh payega? (If I am playing the villain against Sunny Deol and Sunny is beating me, will you be able to watch it?)

He continued, "Kahaani kuch uss tarah ki honi chahiye ki mein waha ka hu, wo yaha ka hai. Phir woh dekh lenge apas mei guftgu karte hai. Lekin abhi tak woh tayee nahi hua. (The story should be shown in such a way that I am from somewhere else and he is from here. We [Nana Patekar and Gadar director Anil Sharma] will discuss it. For now, it is not finalised.)”

Nana Patekar was joined by Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur and Anil Sharma. They came to promote their film Vanvaas, which opened to the theatres on December 20. Utkarsh and Simran previously shared screen space in Gadar 2. The sequel to the 2001 blockbuster turned out to be a hit upon its release last year.

Previously, Anil Sharma hinted at casting Nana Patenkar in Gadar 3.

In a chat with Lallantop, he said, “Aese kuch ho paae ke Nana sir aa paae Gadar 3 me aur aesa kuch character bann jae toh boht he achi baat ho. (If something could happen and Nana sir could join the Gadar 3 team then it would be a good thing.)” Later, the director confirmed that Gadar 3 will be arriving in the theatres in 2026, reported Pinkvilla.

Speaking about Vanvaas, the emotional family drama is a modern take laced with an intriguing twist on the epic Ramayana. The movie explores the concept of children sending their parents to exile. Vanvaas is produced by Zee Studios.