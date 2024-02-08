Sunny Deol On Rumours About Border 2, Gadar 3 : 'People Like To Speculate'

Sunny Deol in Gadar 2.(courtesy: YouTube)

Sunny Deol, who was last seen in the smash hit Gadar 2, in a recent interview with Hindustan Times, addressed the rumours about Border 2, Gadar 3 that are doing the rounds. Addressing the rumours, the actor told Hindustan Times, "It has been there ever since Gadar released, yeh part 2 kar raha hoon, woh part 12 kar raha hoon, arre kitni part 2 kar raha hoon! Har cheez ke rumours chale jaa rahe hain. (I am doing this part 2 and that part 2. Rumours are spreading about everything). I will announce it myself. People like to speculate." The actor briefly talked about his next project, titled Lahore 1947 and he said, "Gadar 2 has been successful so this film is happening."

The film Lahore 1947 will be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by actor Aamir Khan. Sunny Deol added during the interview, "We have been with this film for the past 15-17 years, but it wasn't happening. Gadar has opened a lot of doors for all of us. Raj is very talented, he has got a lot of great subjects. People have seen him and me doing three films together, all different genres, and all masterpieces."

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 hit Gadar. In the sequel Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma reprised their roles of Tara Singh, Sakeena and Jeete, respectively. The film released in theatres last year and it clashed with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 at the box office. Gadar 2 had stellar box office collection last year.