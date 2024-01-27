To 'Lil' Bobby, Birthday Wishes From Brother Sunny Deol, Sister Esha

Sunny Deol shared this image. (courtesy: SunnyDeol)

Happy Birthday, Bobby Deol. The actor celebrates his 55th birthday today. To mark his younger brother's special day, actor Sunny Deol shared a series of pictures on his Instagram handle. The photos captured fun moments between the Deol brothers with warm hugs, radiant smiles and a dapper outing in sharp outfits. One of the pictures also features the duo posing alongside their father, legendary actor Dharmendra. In the caption, Sunny Deol wrote, "Happy Birthday My Lil," accompanied by the hashtags "Lord Bobby," "Happy Birthday," "My Life," "Brothers" and "Deols."

Fans and fellow celebrities flooded the comment section of Sunny Deol's post with love. Actor Rahul Dev was among the first to react to the pictures. He wrote, "Happy birthday Bobs! Lots of love," accompanied by a red heart and raising hands emoji.

Just like Sunny Deol, Esha Deol also wished her brother Bobby by sharing a picture on her Instagram stories. The actress posted a snap of Bobby Deol wearing a casual unbuttoned shirt and wide-legged pants. In her caption, Esha tagged Bobby and wrote, “Happy Birthday Bhaiya! So proud of you,” accompanied by red heart, evil-eye, and hug emojis.

Bobby Deol's most recent appearance was in the film Animal, where he shared the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna. His portrayal of the villainous character Abrar Haque received widespread acclaim. Up next, Bobby Deol is set to feature in Kanguva with Suriya and the Telugu movie Hari Hara Veera Mallu with South star Pawan Kalyan.