Sunny Deol Tells NDTV Why He Is Always MIA At Bollywood Parties

Sunny Deol shared this image. (courtesy: iamsunnydeol)

With the release of Gadar 2, Sunny Deol has made a remarkable comeback. Fans have once again showered love on Tara Singh (Sunny Deol) and Sakeena (Ameesha Patel), much like they did 22 years ago in the first instalment of the film. In a recent conversation with NDTV, Sunny Deol opened up about how he was perceived as "snobbish" for not attending any parties. He said, “I am a people's person and I go out where I am interacting with my fans and people, then it's lovely. I am an early riser. So, I am not the guy who goes to parties. Initially, I hardly went anywhere. People used to think I am very snooty, very snobbish, and this, and that. But then they eventually understood ki yeh sharmata hai [that he is shy.] Aana nahi chahta hai yeh. [He does not wish to come.] He doesn't drink. He doesn't know what to do. So, nahi ata. [So, he does not come.] They understood me afterwards. So, there is no invitation after that. Because pata hai, yeh nahi aane wala.[Because they know what I would not come.]”

When asked if he enjoys the current methods of film promotions compared to the ways opted for over two decades ago, Sunny Deol expressed, “No, I don't enjoy it. We have seen that era, and we were comfortable in that era. Then suddenly everything started moving so fast. For me, it was an excuse. I don't like it. It is difficult to cope up.”

While Sunny Deol has clearly expressed his preference for not attending parties, he couldn't escape the celebration when it came to the success party of Gadar 2. Several celebrities from the film fraternity, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Kajol, Kiara Advani, Sara Ali Khan, and Siddharth Malhotra, made sure to join and congratulate him.

In addition to Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, Gadar 2 also featured Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Kaur in important roles.