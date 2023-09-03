Pics: Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan, Salman Khan And Others At Gadar 2 Success Bash

Shah Rukh-Gauri, Salman Khan and others attended Gadar 2 success bash.

It was a star-studded night on Saturday evening in Mumbai as some of the biggest names in the Bollywood industry attended the Gadar 2 success bash. Actor Sunny Deol, whose latest release Gadar 2 is only steps away from making Rs 500 crore at the domestic box office, hosted a success party for his family and industry friends last night. The party was attended by Bollywood superstars Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir Khan among others. Shah Rukh Khan, who previously worked with Sunny Deol in the 1993 thriller Darr, was spotted attending the party with his wife Gauri Khan. The Pathaan star looked dapper in a black T-shirt under a grey jacket and cargo pants. The couple arrived at the party holding hands. While they didn't stop for photos, Shah Rukh Khan smiled and greeted the paparazzi before making his way inside.

Here's how Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri attended the party last night:

Andaz Apna Apna star Salman and Aamir Khan were also spotted at the party in their casual best. The two were seen twinning in black outfits and posed for the paparazzi stationed at the venue.

Here's how the stars looked:

Celeb couples Ajay Devgn, Kajol and Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra also marked their presence at the party. For the bash, Kajol draped a printed green saree with a maroon blouse and heels. Ajay was seen in a black kurta pyjama. Meanwhile, Kiara-Sidharth, who got married earlier this year were seen twinning and winning in black.

Check out their OOTN below:

Veteran actors Sanjay Dutt, Suneil Shetty and Jacky Shroff were also seen walking the red carpet in style last night. Joining them were also Anupam Kher and Abhishek Bachchan.

See their pictures from last night:

Sunny Deol's Himmat co-stars Shilpa Shetty and Tabu added glamour to the party in their festive best.

Following closely in the glamour quotient were also Kriti Sanon, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan, who was accompanied at the party by her younger sibling Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Here's how the Bollywood divas arrived at the party:

Other attendees at the party included Kartik Aaryan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. Directors Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar were seen flashing their widest smiles while posing together. Joining them was also celebrity designer Manish Malhotra, who is all set to venture into production.

See how they turned up for the party:

Now coming to the hosts of the evening, all three generations of the Deol family attended the bash. Veteran actor Dharmendra, who has been creating headlines lately with his stellar performance in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, was seen attending his son's film success bash. Sunny Deol and brother Bobby Deol posed together for the paparazzi. Sunny wore a blue suit with a black T-shirt and hat while Bobby looked cool in a fitted buttoned black T-shirt. Sunny Deol's sons Rajveer Deol and Karan Deol were also spotted at the party and so was Bobby Deol's wife Tanya along with their son Aryaman.

The star cast of Gadar 2 also lit up the party with their presence. Ameesha Patel added glamour to the party in an off-shoulder shimmery gown. While Utkarsh Sharma and Simrat Gaur looked lovely in their part best.

Meanwhile, Gadar 2 was released to mixed reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review of NDTV, gave the film 2 stars out of 5 and he wrote, "Gadar 2 is strictly for three categories of people: Sunny Deol fans, those that miss the unbridled excesses of Bollywood of yore, and those that believe that "hate thy neighbour" is an axiom worth cheering for in a movie theatre. The film has enough to please them all - and then some."

Directed by Anil Sharma, Gadar 2 is the sequel to the 2001 hit Gadar. In the sequel Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma have reprised their roles of Tara Singh, Sakeena and Jeete, respectively. The film was released in theatres last month. It clashed with Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 at the box office.