Bobby Deol's Advice To Sons Before Their Film Debuts: 'Hindi Theek Karo'

Bobby Deol with son Aryaman. (courtesy: BobbyDeol)

Bobby Deol, soaring high with Animal success, shared his advice to his sons Aryaman and Dharam in a recent interview before they make their film debuts. Bobby Deol said that he advised his sons to learn Hindi before they venture into film business. Bobby Deol told Film Companion, "That's the most important thing for an actor. I meet young kids and I keep telling them that you've to really be prepared. Like my sons, they want to be actors, and I keep telling them ki first apni Hindi theek karo. Hindi theek se nahi bolte kyuki aadat nahi hai na. Sab angrezi bolte hain ek doosre se (They are not used to speaking in Hindi, they speak to each other in English). I think, once you have command over your lines, you don't have to think anything. You just have to feel the character."

Earlier, Bobby Deol confirmed that his sons would join film business but he wouldn't launch them. Speaking to India Today, Bobby Deol said this, "There's no business like show business and my sons will come into this industry, but they're too young right now especially my older one is just 22 years old and the younger one is 19 years, so another 3-4 years time they will enter the industry."

Bobby Deol's Instagram has been flooded with praise from fans. He has actively been sharing audience's reactions on his feed. Bobby Deol shared a reel featuring moments from one of his recent hall visits. In the video, the audience can be seen cheering for him. They can be seen taking selfies with him. Bobby wrote in the caption, "It's every actor's dream to be blessed with a moment like this! I cannot express enough how thankful I am to God, my lovely fans, the audience for their endless support and love." Take a look:

Directed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. Bobby Deol married Tanya Ahuja, a costume designer in 1996. The couple have two kids, Aryaman Deol and Dharam Deol.