Esha Deol's Twist To Bobby Deol's Viral Animal Dance Sequence

Esha Deol in a still from the video. (courtesy: iameshadeol)

In addition to being a talented actress, Esha Deol is known for her dancing prowess. Esha is a trained classical dancer like her mother, legendary actress Hema Malini. Now, in a new video shared on Instagram, the star has reminded us of her flair for Bollywood dance as well. In the clip – which is a rehearsal video – Esha Deol is seen dressed in a crop top and denim pants, dancing her heart out with a bunch of dancers. Asking her fans to guess the song she is rehearsing to [ the original audio is muted and has been replaced with Bobby Deol's entry track in Animal], Esha Deol wrote, “Dance rehearsals coz it's showtime. Guess? Which of my songs I'm dancing to through the hook steps? Hint - [fire, heart, chilli, time, champagne bottle and fireworks emoji] And…Bobby Deol ur de best,” tagging her brother.

In response, several fans dropped their guesses. One user said, “Dhoom title dance and some of your legend Dad's steps I guess; very nice,” referring to her dad, actor Dharmendra. Actress Rakhi Sawant dropped heart and fire emojis. Other guesses included Dhoom Machade Dhoom, Mohabbat Hai Mirchi, Nikkamma Kiya.

Check out the post here:

After the dance session, Esha Deol also dropped a selfie with the team and wrote, “A very sweaty selfie with these fantastic dancers.”

A few days ago, Esha Deol dropped images from one of her early films, LOC Kargil,celebrating the movie's 20th anniversary and said, “#20yearsoflockargil JP Dutta ji thank you for trusting me with the most emotional role of Dimple .. this was one of my most memorable experiences as an actor… working opposite Abhishek for the first time where he played Vikram Batra to perfection ( AB it's 20 to us too as co-actors) Simply an unforgettable journey filming LOC Kargil. Congratulations to the entire star cast and team .. Salute. Jai hind …Yeh Dil Maange more.” In response, Abhishek Bachchan said, “Great memories,” with heart emojis.

Esha Deol was last seen in Hunter: Tootega Nahi Todega.