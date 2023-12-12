LOC: Kargil At 20: Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Esha Deol Walk Down Memory Lane

Abhishek Bachchan shared this image. (courtesy: AbhishekBachchan)

LOC: Kargil has completed 20 years of its release. The film, directed by JP Dutta, was based on the Kargil War and the Battle of Tololing that took place in 1999. To mark the special day, Abhishek Bachchan, who played the role of Captain Vikram Batra, has shared a series of throwback pictures from the sets of the film on Instagram. Along with the album, Abhishek wrote, “Time flies! Cannot believe it's been 20 years since the release of L.O.C. Such great memories of making the film with so many friends. But an even greater honour to be able to tell the stories of our true heroes in the Indian armed forces. Thank you JP Sahab for choosing me and giving me the opportunity to be a part of the film.” For the hashtag, he wrote, “#20YearsOfLOCKargil.” Replying to the post, Shweta Bachchan dropped a hug emoji. Neetu Kapoor followed suit. JP Dutta's daughter Nidhi Dutta wrote, “So many memories.” Actress Archana Puran Singh gave a shout-out to Abhishek and said, “Loved you then. Love you now.”

Esha Deol, who played the role of Dimple in the film, also wrote a heartwarming note on Instagram. Dimple was Captain Vikram Batra's love interest in the film. Celebrating 20 years of LOC: Kargil, the actress expressed her gratitude to JP Dutta for “trusting her with the most emotional role of Dimple.” She added, “This was one of my most memorable experiences as an actor…Working opposite Abhishek for the first time. Abhishek Bachchan where he played Vikram Batra to perfection ( AB it's 20 to us too as co-actors) simply an unforgettable journey filming LOC: Kargil. Congratulations to the entire star cast & team .. Salute Jai Hind...Yeh Dil Maange More.” FYI: Yeh Dil Maange More was Captain Vikram Batra's success signal. Abhishek Bachchan didn't miss the sweet gesture and dropped a message under the post. He said, “Great memories!”

Ajay Devgn has also pulled out some priceless pictures of his character Lt. Manoj Kumar Pandey to mark 20 Years OF LOC: Kargil. He said, “Thank you for the scars that serve as a reminder of the battles fought... grateful for the journey, the memories, and the friends I made along the way.”

LOC: Kargil also featured Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Nagarjuna, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Rani Mukerji and Ashutosh Rana among others.