Abhishek Bachchan's Emoji Response To Fans Who Say He's The 'One And Only Reel Life Captain Vikram Batra'

Abhishek Bachchan in a still from LOC: Kargil

Highlights The trailer of Sidharth Malhotra's 'Shershaah' released on July 25

Sidharth has been cast as Captain Vikram Batra in the film

Abhishek Bachchan played the role of the Kargil War hero in 'LOC: Kargil'

The trailer of Sidharth Malhotra's new film Shershaah reminded some fans of Abhishek Bachchan's performance in the 2003 movie LOC: Kargil. Directed by Vishnuvardhan, Shershaah is based on the story of Captain Vikram Batra, who died in the Kargil War and was honoured with the Param Vir Chakra posthumously. Actor Abhishek Bachchan portrayed the role of Captain Vikram Batra in JP Dutta's war movie LOC: Kargil. On Twitter, the 45-year-old actor was recently spotted responding to a fan who said: "No one can match effort/energy put in by Abhishek Bachchan in 2003 LOC: Kargil movie. He is the one and only reel life Captain Vikram Batra." Abhishek also reacted to a fan tweet which said: "No offense to Sidharth Malhotra but I think Abhishek played Captain Vikram Batra way better in LOC: Kargil movie.

Abhishek replied to both the tweets with the folded hands emoji:

🙏🏽 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 25, 2021

Abhishek Bachchan had also shared the trailer of Shershaah, which has been produced by Karan Johar. Sending Best wishes to the film's team, here's what Abhishek Bachchan tweeted to Karan Johar: "Loved it! Such a wonderful way to honour one of India's bravest sons!"

Watch the trailer of Shershaah here:

Apart from Sidharth Malhotra playing the titular role, Shershaah also stars Kiara Advani, Ankita Gora, Shiv Pandit and Sahil Vaid, among others. The filming of Shershaah began in May last year and a few months later, in September, Sidharth Malhotra suffered an injury while shooting for the film in Kargil. Directed by Vishnu Varadhan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Shershaah was initially supposed to release in cinemas last year. Earlier this year, the makers of Shershaah had announced a date change with July as the release month, which has now been shifted to August - The film will premiere on August 12 on Prime Video.